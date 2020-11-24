Best Buy reports 3Q results that exceed Wall Street views

The Richfield, Minnesota-based retailer, said that third-quarter profits rose 33% while sales were up 21%. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 23%, while domestic online revenue surged 174%.

Best Buy joins big box stores like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's in reporting strong fiscal results. Unlike mall-based stores and other businesses that sell non-essentials, big box retailers were allowed to stay open during the lockdown in the spring and have all seen their dominance increase as consumers focus on necessities and home-related activities.