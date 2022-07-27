ajc logo
X

Best Buy cuts sales forecast as inflation tempers spending

FILE - A woman walks with a boy to the Best Buy store at the Mall of New Hampshire, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, cut its annual sales and profit forecast Wednesday, July 27, 2022, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which earlier this week said higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A woman walks with a boy to the Best Buy store at the Mall of New Hampshire, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, cut its annual sales and profit forecast Wednesday, July 27, 2022, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which earlier this week said higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

National & World News
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
Best Buy has cut its annual sales and profit forecast, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, cut its annual sales and profit forecast Wednesday, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets.

The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which earlier this week said higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items.

Shares of Best Buy fell more than 2% in after-market trading Wednesday.

Best Buy said it now expects this year's sales at stores opened at least a year to be down 11%, much steeper than the 3% to 6% drop it originally forecast in May.

For the company's fiscal second quarter, it expects comparable sales to be down 13%. Still, revenue for the quarter should be roughly 7.5% higher than the second quarter of 2020, it said.

In a statement, Best Buy's CEO Corie Barry said the company entered the year expecting its financial results would be weaker than last year, when consumer spending was fueled by government stimulus support. But high inflation has eroded consumer sentiment, weakening demand for consumer electronics even further.

Matt Bilunas, chief financial officer at Best Buy, noted that given the economic uncertainty, it's difficult to assess the duration of the weaker sales environment and the impact of its business.

Best Buy's announcement comes as the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to temper inflation.

The Fed’s move will raise its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

___

AP Economics Writer Chris Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness? 2h ago
Daniel Defense CEO says industry bears no blame for mass shootings
4h ago
Kemp: Google’s new Midtown office is ‘crown jewel’ of city’s tech surge
3h ago
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1B; Ga. ticket nabs $30K in latest drawing
11h ago
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1B; Ga. ticket nabs $30K in latest drawing
11h ago
Five observations on Braves’ loss to Phillies on Wednesday
2h ago
The Latest
Banks far from hitting Paris climate targets, groups warn
6m ago
Pelosi to Taiwan would be career capstone, despite warnings
24m ago
Slain journalist's family: No help from US for a full probe
25m ago
Featured
For the first time in modern Georgia history, voters have nominated two Black candidates for the U.S. Senate: Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Credit: Staff and wire

In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
12h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top