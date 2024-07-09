Nation & World News

Beryl leaves hot misery in the Houston area. It still threatens flooding on its path northward

Many of the millions left without power after Hurricane Beryl crashed into Texas are sweltering and fretting as they face days without air conditioning in dangerous heat
By JUAN A. LOZANO – Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Many of the millions left without power after Hurricane Beryl crashed into Texas, killing several people and unleashing flooding, sweltered and fretted Tuesday as the storm deprived them of air conditioning, food and water in dangerous heat.

A heat advisory took effect through Wednesday in the Houston area and beyond, with temperatures expected to soar into the 90s (above 32.2 Celsius) and humidity that could make it feel as hot as 105 degrees (40.5 Celsius).

“We can handle it, but not the kids,” said Walter Perez, 49, as he arrived early Tuesday at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston, which served as a cooling center and distributed 40-bottle packs of water to cars that drove up.

Perez said he, his wife, their 3-year-old son and 3-week-old daughter, and his father-in-law retreated from their apartment after a night he described as “bad, bad, bad, bad."

Beryl, which made landfall early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths — one in Louisiana and six in Texas — and at least 11 in the Caribbean. At midday Tuesday, it was a post-tropical cyclone centered over Arkansas and was forecast to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to a swath extending to the Great Lakes and Canada.

More than 2.2 million homes and businesses around Houston lacked electricity Tuesday, down from a peak of over 2.7 million on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us. For many, it was a miserable repeat after storms in May killed eight people and left nearly 1 million without power amid flooded streets.

Food spoiled in listless refrigerators in neighborhoods that pined for air conditioning. Long lines of cars and people queued up at any fast food restaurant, food truck or gas station that had power and was open.

Damonte Oliver, 32, visited Osteen's Lakewood Church with his girlfriend and her mother. Their apartment had lost power for days after the May storm.

“I know they are trying to do their best to get everything back on. It’s just a waiting game on how long it’s going to take,” he said before walking to a convenience store to buy cigarettes.

“I’ve got to calm down a little bit myself,” Oliver said.

It could take days to fully return power in Texas after Beryl toppled 10 transmission lines. Top priorities for power restoration include nursing homes and assisted living centers, said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is out of the country. Sixteen hospitals were running on generator power Tuesday morning, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Beryl's strength at midday Tuesday — with sustained winds near 30 mph (48 kph) — wasn't expected to change much in the next two days. It was forecast to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding from the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

A flood watch was in effect for parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. A few tornadoes were possible in Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, forecasters said.

When Beryl made landfall, it was far less powerful than the Category 5 behemoth that tore a deadly path through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean. But its winds and rains still knocked down hundreds of trees that had already been teetering in saturated earth and stranded dozens of cars on flooded roads.

Beryl was the earliest storm to develop into a Category 5 in the Atlantic. In Jamaica, officials said Monday that island residents will have to contend with food shortages after Beryl destroyed over $6.4 million in crops and supporting infrastructure.

___

Contributing to this report were Associated Press journalists Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas; Sara Cline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; and Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Staff at Lakewood Church hand out water and operate a cooling station in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Staff at Lakewood Church operate a cooling station and water distribution line in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Staff at Lakewood Church hand out water and operate a cooling station in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A shop owner piles sandbags around the entrance as street flooding approaches the building after Hurricane Beryl moved through Monday, July 8, 2024, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Haley Loredo with her brother, Elmer Alvarado, wipes away tears outside her home in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail where her mother-in-law, Maria Laredo, 74, died after a tree fell on her second story bedroom during Hurricane Beryl, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather outside a home in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail where Maria Laredo, 74, died after a tree fell on her second story bedroom during Hurricane Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather outside a home in the 17400 block of Rustic Canyon Trail where Maria Laredo, 74, died after a tree fell on her second story bedroom during Hurricane Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An upended tree rests on Bethel Church after Hurricane Beryl moved through the area, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Van Vleck, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ann McCauley examines the damage at Bethel Church after Hurricane Beryl moved through the area, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Van Vleck, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hook Jefferson assesses damages after a tree fell on his neighbor's home after Hurricane Beryl hit the Texas coast, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A rescue crew prepares in Houston, on Monday, July 8, 2024, after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jackie Jecmenek, right, talks with city worker Bobby Head as she stands in front of her neighbor's home after Beryl passed, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Bay City, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Buffalo Bayou floods stranding vehicles near Downtown Houston after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kira Dehnel, center, walks with Samantha Ratra, right, and Noah Dehnel in the choppy surf on the beach as the remaining rain bands approach from Beryl Monday, July 8, 2024, in Galveston, Texas. Tropical Storm Beryl was unleashing heavy rains and powerful winds along the Texas coast, knocking out power to homes and businesses and flooding streets with fast-rising waters. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Floodwaters rise next to the I-10 freeway just after Hurricane Beryl made landfall, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vehicles drive through floodwaters near downtown Houston just after Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A vehicle navigates high waters on a flooded street in Houston, on Monday, July 8, 2024, after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded Allen Parkway in Houston, on Monday, July 8, 2024, after Beryl came ashore in Texas as a hurricane and dumped heavy rains downtown. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

