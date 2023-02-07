Bertelsmann subsidiary to end, sell dozens of magazines

The company is part of Bertelsmann, the German conglomerate that also owns Penguin Random House. RTL Deutschland said it wants to focus on core brands that currently make up about 70% of its publishing turnover, including newsweekly Stern, business magazine Capital and educational monthly GEO.

Bertelsmann and RTL's chief executive, Thomas Rabe, said the company was responding to “the rapidly changing media landscape” and overall economic challenges.