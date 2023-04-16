X

Berlusconi transferred from ICU to regular ward, family says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
4 hours ago
Italian media say former Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been transferred from an intensive care unit to a regular ward at a Milan hospital

ROME (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, who has chronic leukemia, has been transferred from an intensive care unit to a regular ward at a Milan hospital, where he is being treated for a lung infection, his brother was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"All OK, he's out of intensive care,'' Milan daily Corriere della Sera quoted Paolo Berlusconi as saying before visiting his 86-year-old sibling at San Raffaele hospital.

Italian news agency LaPresse also said the brother confirmed the transfer out of the ICU at the hospital, where he was admitted on April 5.

The hospital declined to comment on the report, but said that it would issue a medical bulletin on Berlusconi's condition on Monday.

Matteo Salvini, a longtime right-wing ally of Berlusconi, and currently a government minister, tweeted “Good luck, Silvio, my friend” and linked his wishes in the tweet to Corriere’s report.

Berlusconi was hospitalized for treatment of what his doctors said is a lung infection. During his hospitalization, his doctors, including his longtime personal physician, revealed publicly that the former three-time premier has chronic leukemia.

In past years, Berlusconi has also suffered serious heart problems, and in 2020 was admitted to the same hospital, in critical condition, for treatment of COVID-19.

His Forza Italia party, which he founded around 30 years ago, and Salvini's anti-migrant League, are junior partners in the government led by far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni. Unlike Salvini, who is infrastructure and transport minister, Berlusconi holds no government role.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Suspect in Gwinnett car dealership killing accused of hiring hitman4h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring practice
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I feel like myself again’: The difficult decision that helped Sam Hilliard find himself
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kyle Kirkwood wins Long Beach for 1st career IndyCar victory
6m ago
Seattle's Luis Castillo perfect through 6 innings vs Rockies
10m ago
High school star among 4 killed in Alabama party shooting
23m ago
Featured

Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
Go Atlanta: Peachtree Road Race, Legos, Freaknik documentary, micro food hall
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top