Berlusconi readmitted to Italian hospital for planned medical checks

Credit: AP

Silvio Berlusconi's doctors say the former Italian premier was admitted to a Milan hospital for planned medical checks related to his chronic leukemia

MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi was readmitted to a Milan hospital Friday for planned medical checks related to his chronic leukemia, his doctors said in a statement.

Berlusconi's doctors, Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, said the tests being conducted at San Raffaele Hospital had been moved up “as part of normal practice in medicine,” and that the timing didn't signal “any criticality or alarm.”

The 86-year-old media mogul and former three-time premier spent 45 days being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukemia at the same hospital, before being discharged exactly three weeks ago.

The Italian news agency La Presse said he was expected to spend at least one night in the hospital.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia Party is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, but currently has no Cabinet posts. Berlusconi holds a seat in the Italian Senate.

