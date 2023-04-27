Berlin's first conservative mayor in 22 years takes office

Giffey becomes Wegner's economy minister. She will be part of an 11-member regional government that includes seven women and the CDU's first Black minister at state level, music manager Joe Chialo — the incoming culture minister.

Voters were angered by the 2021 election chaos and what, by German standards, is a dysfunctional bureaucracy — in recent years, getting basic paperwork done in Berlin has often entailed lengthy waits even to get an appointment. Wegner has pledged to take personal charge of reforming the city's administration.

There is also simmering discontent over rising apartment rental costs, long an issue in Berlin — one of three German cities that are states in their own right. The country's 16 state governments have significant powers in many policy areas.

Wegner, 50, will be keen to make his mark quickly as his government has unusually little time to prove itself. It will only serve out the five-year term that started with Berlin’s botched September 2021 election.