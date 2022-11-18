ajc logo
X

Berlin Zoo closes door to visitors over bird flu case

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
The Berlin Zoo has shut its doors to visitors due to a case of avian flu among one of its aquatic birds

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo shut its doors to visitors Friday after one of its aquatic birds tested positive for avian flu, the facility said.

A routine check on a hamerkop — a medium-sized wading bird — that had died last week found that it tested positive for the disease.

The zoo will remain closed for the time being as a “precautionary” measure, the zoo said. In the meantime, caretakers are working to quarantine and separate the remaining bird populations.

"The primary goal is to prevent the spread of avian flu,” Berlin's climate ministry said.

Zoos in other German cities, including Greifswald, Karlsruhe, Rostock and Heidelberg, have also recently been hit with cases of avian flu.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Why Kemp-Warnock voters will be decisive in Georgia runoff 5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Why Falcons will stick with Marcus Mariota at QB ... for now
3h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Poole’s Bar-B-Q closing after more than 30 years
20h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Poole’s Bar-B-Q closing after more than 30 years
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Jolt: The numbers behind Republicans’ big wins in Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nell Redmond

Freshman dunk highlights No. 1 South Carolina win vs Clemson
9m ago
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
17m ago
Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
13h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top