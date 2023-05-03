Knife attack at Berlin school wounds 2 girls; suspect held

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say two young children were seriously wounded in a Wednesday knife attack at a school in the south of Germany's capital.
Police said the children were girls, ages 7 and 8. One of them had life-threatening injuries, according to a Berlin police statement.
A 39-year-old suspect was detained, police said, adding that the circumstances of the attack were still unclear.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Editors' Picks
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
The Latest