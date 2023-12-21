Berlin film festival to honor Martin Scorsese for lifetime achievement

BERLIN (AP) — Martin Scorsese will be honored for his lifetime achievement at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, organizers said Thursday.

The 81-year-old director, whose extensive work ranges from decades-old classics such as "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull" to this year's "Killers of the Flower Moon," will be given an honorary Golden Bear — the festival's top award — on Feb. 20.

“For anyone who considers cinema as the art of shaping a story in such a way that is both completely personal and universal, Martin Scorsese is an unmatched role model," festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement. They described Scorsese as “a good friend of the festival.”