Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

Last year's film festival was revamped due to the virus and split into two parts — one for the industry and one that screened movies during the summer.

The opening is still scheduled for Feb. 10 and the awards will be given out a little earlier than initially planned, on Feb. 16, the German news agency dpa reported.

The festival's opening film will be “Peter von Kant” by French film director and screenwriter Francois Ozon. The movie is a a free interpretation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s film “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant.”

The film, which stars Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the festival's international competition and will celebrate its world premiere on Feb. 10, the organizers said.

The festival's jury will be headed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, and French actress Isabelle Huppert will be awarded an Honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement.

“Huppert is one of the most versatile actors in the world and has played an impressive range of characters in almost 150 cinema and television productions,” the festival management said.

