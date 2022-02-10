Berlin film fest opens, pared down but with audiences

The first of the year's major European film festivals last took place in its regular format in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Last year, it was split in two — with a largely online version held in March and an event with screenings for the public in June.

This time, the “Berlinale” is returning to something a bit more like normal, although the omicron variant is still pushing coronavirus infection rates to new daily records in Germany, and numerous restrictions remain in place.