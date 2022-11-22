ajc logo
X

Berlin film fest gives Spielberg lifetime achievement award

National & World News
24 minutes ago
Steven Spielberg will be honored for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February

BERLIN (AP) — Steven Spielberg will be honored for his life's work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Festival organizers said Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event's top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series.

The multiple Oscar winner's work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

Spielberg's productions have included everything from “E.T." to “Schindler's List.” The Berlin festival will screen his latest film, “The Fabelmans."

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams," festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

"Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled."

The Berlin event, the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from Feb. 16 to 26.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock2h ago

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
10h ago

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Garden

New addition will expand Botanical Garden, create entrance on Beltline
17h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The Jolt: Early voting hodgepodge begins for some in U.S. Senate runoff
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Berlin film fest gives Spielberg lifetime achievement award
7m ago
Sweden arrests 2 suspected spies in predawn raid
12m ago
World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
22h ago
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top