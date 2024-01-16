Berkshire Hathaway buys remaining 20% stake in Pilot Travel from Haslam family for undisclosed sum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is buying the remaining 20% of the Pilot truck stop business it does not already own from the Haslam family, the two announced on Tuesday.

Berkshire confirmed it now owns all of Pilot Travel Centers. Financial terms were not disclosed. The sale follows the settlement of a lawsuit earlier this month that pitted Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam against Buffett's Berkshire over the Pilot stake's value.

Berkshire purchased an initial 38.6% stake in PTC in 2017 for $2.76 billion. The two sides agreed at that time that Berkshire would take control of PTC by acquiring an additional 41.4% interest in January 2023. The price tag for that control purchase was roughly $8.2 billion.