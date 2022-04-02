California peregrine falcon finds partner after mate's death

“Although these two eggs still might not make it, this is an encouraging development,” they said. “We will be keeping our eyes out for prey deliveries and incubation in particular, as those two behaviors will be an indication of a potentially successful nest.”

Grinnell was found dead on a street and was likely hit by a car, the group said. Grinnell and Annie had been nesting atop the university’s 307-foot-tall Campanile since late 2016 and produced 13 chicks.

Grinnell was attacked by other falcons last fall and spent nearly three weeks in a wildlife hospital recuperating, while other rivals courted Annie. But he returned and observers felt that the couple was bonding again.

A few hours before he died, Grinnell was seen defending the nest against another peregrine falcon. Cal Falcons said it’s possible that the new falcon is the one that Grinnell fought, though an injury on the bird’s left foot appears to be older.

In February, Annie vanished from her nest and was briefly presumed injured or dead before returning nearly a week later. Her disappearance made local headlines.

The falcon researchers said they had never seen a female vanish suddenly during peak breeding season and then suddenly return.

Peregrine falcons are considered the world’s fastest birds. They can reach 200 miles per hour (322 kilometers per hour) during a hunting dive known as a stoop. The American birds were declared endangered in 1970 because of ingesting prey that was poisoned by DDT and other pesticides. The chemical caused the falcons to produce thin-shelled eggs that couldn’t survive until hatching. However, recovery programs brought the bird back from potential extinction.