Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men's national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year's tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with a famous soccer family and a domestic-violence investigation.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday Berhalter had been hired through the 2026 tournament that it will co-host. The USSF planned a news conference for later in the day in Las Vegas, where interim coach B.J, Callaghan led the team to Thursday night's 3-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

“When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026,” new USSF sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. “Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward.”

Callaghan will remain as interim coach for Sunday’s Nations League final against Canada and for the CONCACAF Gold Cup from June 24 to July 16. Berhalter will return after that for a schedule that includes October exhibitions against Germany and Ghana.

Crocker said he planned to “work collectively with Gregg on some of the big-picture items away from the team.”

Berhalter, 49, was hired in December 2018 after the failure to qualify for that year's tournament in Russia and coached the Americans at last year's World Cup in Qatar, where they were eliminated with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. The U.S. gets an automatic berth in the 2026 World Cup as co-host with Mexico and Canada.

He led the Americans to 37 wins, 11 losses and 12 draws and was discussing a new contract with USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart when the family of Gio Reyna, upset with his lack of playing time in Qatar, contacted the USSF about the allegation involving Berhalter in a 1992 incident with the woman who became his wife.

Gio Reyna's parents — former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and midfielder Danielle Egan — were angered that Berhalter discussed his issues with Gio at a management conference after the World Cup that, while not identifying Gio, clearly were about the 20-year-old midfielder.

The USSF retained the Alston and Bird legal team to investigate, and the law firm said in a report released March 13 that while Berhalter's conduct "likely constituted the misdemeanor crime of assault on a female," Berhalter did not improperly withhold information when he was hired.

“There is no basis to conclude that employing Mr. Berhalter would create legal risks for an organization,” the report said.

Berhalter said there were “zero excuses for my actions that night” and said the behavior was never repeated.

Stewart announced Jan. 26 that he was quitting and was replaced in late April by Crocker, the Southampton director of football operations, who was tasked with leading the search. Crocker said planned to make a decision by late summer.

Anthony Hudson, one of Berhalter's assistants, became interim coach on Jan. 4 and coached the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws, then quit on May 30 to become coach of the Qatari club Al Markhiya.

