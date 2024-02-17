Bennedict Mathurin caps Pacers' All-Star celebration with Rising Stars MVP, title in 26-13 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin put on a show for Pacers fans Friday night, earning the Rising Stars MVP award after scoring 13 points in a 26-13 victory in the championship game.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama didn't make it that far. Despite scoring 11 points, his team was eliminated in the second game.

Jalen Williams, Mathurin's teammate, scored the other 13 points to give coach Jalen Rose the title.