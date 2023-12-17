Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase day to day with shoulder injury. DT Reader and CB Ivey lost for the season

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is day to day with a sprained shoulder joint, coach Zac Taylor said Sunday.

That leaves Chase questionable for next Saturday's game at Pittsburgh as Cincinnati (8-6) fights to stay in the AFC playoff race. Chase was hurt in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings.

“We'll continue to see how the week goes,” Taylor said regarding the star wideout, who has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.