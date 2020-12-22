Bengals ride big first half to shocking win over Steelers

The Steelers rallied within 17-10 in the second half before Finley ran untouched around the left side for a 23-yard touchdown with 11:21 left in the game to push the lead back to 14.

Pittsburgh scored again on a plunge by Benny Snell after getting a pass-interference call in the end zone on fourth-and-4 from the Cincinnati 12.

The Steelers got the ball back with 2:17 left in the game at their own 24 but four incomplete passes by Ben Roethlisberger all but finished it. Austin Seibert kicked a 33-yard field goal with 12 seconds left for the final margin.

In the first half, Bernard ran for a touchdown after Pittsburgh lost a fumble and then caught a 14-yard pass from Finley for a score, two plays after Roethlisberger was picked off by Mackensie Alexander.

The Bengals held Roethlisberger to 19 passing yards in the first half. He finished 20 for 38 for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Bernard had 25 carries for 83 yards as the Bengals stuck to a ground-heavy approach with Finley under center.

MAKING THE TRIP

There were more Terrible Towels than Bengals jerseys in Paul Brown Stadium, where the limited crowd was announced at 10,249.

QUARTERBACK SHUFFLE

Finley was the third starting QB for the Bengals this season. Burrow suffered his season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22 and Brandon Allen started the next three games, all losses. Allen suffered a knee injury in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 13.

WATT’S UP

With a first-quarter sack, Steelers LB T.J. Watt joined Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas as the only players to record at least 13 sacks in three of their first four seasons.

INJURIES

Steelers: FB Derek Watt went to the locker room with a possible concussion in the first quarter and was ruled out. TE Eric Ebron suffered a back injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Bengals: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati’s top receiver, suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host Indianapolis on Sunday.

Bengals: Visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers' Diontae Johnson (18) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals' Darius Phillips (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Pittsburgh Steelers' Benny Snell (24) is chased by Cincinnati Bengals' Carl Lawson (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Pittsburgh Steelers' Diontae Johnson (18) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Darius Phillips (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Pittsburgh Steelers' Chase Claypool (11) runs after a reception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston