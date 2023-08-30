Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice for the first time since July 27

Joe Burrow is back at practice more than a month after the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, more than a month after he was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle.

The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down during a scramble on July 27.

The 26-year-old Burrow warmed up with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and the newly signed Will Grier.

Last month, near the end of the one of the practices of training camp, Burrow hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket. He rode off the field in a medical cart.

Burrow could reach an agreement with the Bengals on a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

The defending AFC North champion Bengals open the season Sept. 10 at Cleveland.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

