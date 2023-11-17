Bengals QB Joe Burrow leaves game against Ravens in 2nd quarter with wrist injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has left the game at Baltimore with a right wrist injury

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
35 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left Thursday night's game at Baltimore with a right wrist injury.

Burrow threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter, but a short while later, he tried a practice throw on the sideline and the ball slipped out of his hand. He winced in pain and bent his knees, then went down the tunnel with a frustrated look on his face.

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left the game. Backup Jack Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, but he hasn't missed a game this year.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

