Bengals plan to make All-Pro receiver Ja'Marr Chase the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback

“It’s good to have great players that want to be rewarded,” Taylor said. “That’s a good problem to have.”

Chase led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) this season, becoming just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the receiving triple crown.

The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option of $21.816 million, but will give him a long-term deal in the range of $40 million per year. Higgins played last season on the $21.8 million franchise tag.

All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson also is due for a big raise after getting 17 1/2 sacks each of the past two seasons.

“He is super engaged and we’re cognizant he’s been a great signing for us,” Tobin said about Hendrickson. “We’ve been a great fit for him. He’s been a great fit for us. We would like to extend that. We would like to keep him not only happy but with us on a longer-term basis. And we’re going to talk. He’s under contract right now, and we’re going to talk as the offseason goes, and hopefully come to an agreement that everyone’s acceptable but are we there yet? We’re not there yet.”

The Bengals have finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. They lost the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and lost in the AFC championship game the following year.

“We don’t expect them to just do what we want,” Tobin said about the contract negotiations. “And they have to expect some negotiation, because we’re putting together a big picture, and our players want a good football team, and we’re going to attack that and respect that, and also respect the level of production and ability level our players have. We’re not trying to insult anybody, particularly at the top of our football team. We’re fortunate to have fantastic football players, and we’re going to treat them as such.”

