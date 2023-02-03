X
Bengals' Mixon charged, reportedly for pointing gun at woman

24 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records posted Thursday.

WCPO-TV, which obtained a copy of the warrant, reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game, WCPO reported.

Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon.

The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
