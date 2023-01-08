Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip

Mixon mocked the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.

The league decided to add a coin flip to settle a potential playoff scenario after Monday night's game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills was declared a no-contest when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.