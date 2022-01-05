Bengals' Hendrickson, 3 other starters placed on COVID list

Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has been out with a foot injury.

The Bengals (10-6) have clinched the AFC North title for their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season. Cincinnati has an outside chance to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed Sunday with a win over Cleveland and some help.