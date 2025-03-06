Nation & World News
Bengals All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson receives permission to seek a trade, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the move say All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson received permission from the Cincinnati Bengals to seek a trade
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks this past season, received permission from the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday to seek a trade, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss personnel moves.

ESPN first reported Hendrickson received permission to seek a trade after receiving a statement from the Bengals star.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years,” Hendrickson said in the statement. “I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options.”

Hendrickson had 17 1/2 sacks last season for the second straight year. His 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third-most in the league over the past four seasons. He signed with Cincinnati after four seasons with New Orleans.

Hendrickson requested a trade last year before the NFL Draft, but the Bengals did not grant the request. With wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins also due for large extensions, trying to sign all three was going to be a large undertaking, even though Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin reiterated last week at the NFL scouting combine that it could be possible.

“We have a lot of really good football players, fantastic football players. And we’re fortunate to be in a position where we can fit them all in. We’ve managed our cap well,” Tobin said. “We want a high payroll and low dead money, so the people that are in Cincinnati playing for us can get all the money.

“We want to re-sign these guys, reward them for their ability level and add to the football team. It’s a tall task, but we think we’re up to it.”

Higgins had the franchise tag placed on him for a second time Monday, while Chase is in line to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL after he led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) in 2024.

The market for both Chase and Hendrickson got reset Wednesday when Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby received a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed. The $35.5 million average makes him the highest-paid non-QB in the league.

Cincinnati was going to be in the market for help on the defensive line even before Hendrickson's request. Defensive end Sam Hubbard announced his retirement Wednesday after playing his entire seven-year career with the Bengals.

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) is pressured by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, FIle)

Credit: AP

