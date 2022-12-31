ajc logo
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

52 minutes ago
The Vatican says that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as first pope in 600 years to resign, has died

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

