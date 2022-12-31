Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”
Editors' Picks
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.
The Latest