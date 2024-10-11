Nation & World News

Benches briefly empty as tensions boil over between Yankees, Royals in their AL Division Series

Benches briefly emptied in Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Yankees and Royals after New York shortstop Anthony Volpe delivered a hard tag on Michael Garcia to complete a double play in the sixth inning Thursday night
Umpire Roberto Ortiz holds back Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) after being tagged out by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe as the benches empty after a double play during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Umpire Roberto Ortiz holds back Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia (11) after being tagged out by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe as the benches empty after a double play during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 hour ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Benches briefly emptied in Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Yankees and Royals after New York shortstop Anthony Volpe delivered a hard tag on Michael Garcia to complete a double play in the sixth inning Thursday night.

No punches were thrown but plenty of words were exchanged between teams that have come to loathe each other.

The angst can be traced back to the late 1970s, but it was ramped up again earlier in the week, when Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. said the Royals were lucky to win Game 2 of the series in New York. Chisholm has been reminded of the comment at every at-bat in Kansas City, getting a steady stream of boos from a crowd starved for postseason baseball.

After the benches emptied Thursday night, Chisholm was back to chirping at the Royals. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who was rolling through the Kansas City lineup, also had to be held back as tensions ran high at Kauffman Stadium.

It took Aaron Judge, among others, to keep the teams from coming to blows then they met near second base. Order was restored moments later and the game resumed without any players getting tossed.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia, right, stands up after being tagged out at second by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, left, on a double play during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals' Michael Massey was out at first. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia, right, is tagged out at second by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe on a double play during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals' Michael Massey was out at first. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Verdugo's go-ahead single and acrobatic catch lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in ALDS opener
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Even with up to 24 cameras, MLB didn't have clear enough angle to reverse Chisholm steal
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

George Brett reminds Royals players of intensity of past playoffs against Yankees
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Perez's homer off Rodón sparks 4-run 4th inning and Royals beat Yankees 4-2 in Game 2 to...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New Zealand ship didn’t sink because its captain was a woman, the ‘appalled’ defense...12m ago
Gunmen kill 20 miners and wound others in an attack in southwest Pakistan22m ago
South Koreans are joyful after Han Kang wins Nobel Prize for literature24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/B

Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run