Zverev pulls off comeback win to reach Munich semifinals with Shelton and Cerundolo

Zverev fought back from the brink of defeat to win 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4 after more than three hours.

Only a month ago at Indian Wells, Griekspoor prevailed against Zverev for his first top-five win.

This time, with Zverev roared on by a home crowd, Griekspoor served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but blew it. The Dutchman also had Zverev 0-40 in his second service game in the third set.

“I'm proud to win this match and looking forward to the next two, hopefully,” Zverev said.

The third-ranked Zverev will face 77th-ranked Fabian Marozsan of Hungary.

Marozsan reached his maiden ATP semifinals after beating Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Ben Shelton advanced to his second clay-court semifinals by beating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3.

The American, who won the Houston title on clay a year ago, hit 29 winners to Darderi's 12 in chilly temperatures in Bavaria.

Second-seeded Shelton next faces Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in the final. The fifth-seeded Cerundolo moved into the last four by defeating David Goffin 6-2, 6-4.

Before the tournament, Shelton attended his first professional soccer game when Bayern Munich drew with rival Borussia Dortmund 2-2 last Saturday.

In reaching his ninth tour-level semifinal, Shelton ended Darderi’s career-best winning streak at seven matches, which included the Marrakech title.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP