Ben & Jerry's alleges parent company Unilever removed its CEO over social activism

Ben & Jerry’s says its CEO was unlawfully removed by its parent company, Unilever, in retaliation for the ice cream maker’s social and political activism
FILE - Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

FILE - Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Ben & Jerry's says its CEO was unlawfully removed by its parent company, Unilever, in retaliation for the ice cream maker's social and political activism.

In a federal court filing late Tuesday, Ben & Jerry’s said Unilever informed its board on March 3 that it was removing and replacing Ben & Jerry’s CEO David Stever. Ben & Jerry’s said that violated its merger agreement with Unilever, which states that any decisions regarding a CEO’s removal must come after a consultation with an advisory committee from Ben & Jerry’s board.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with London-based Unilever on Wednesday.

Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry's in 2000 for $326 million. At the time, Ben & Jerry's said the partnership would help the progressive Vermont-based ice cream company expand its social mission.

But lately, the marriage hasn't been a happy one. In 2021, Ben & Jerry's announced it would stop serving Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem. The following year, Unilever sold its Israeli business to a local company that said it would sell Ben & Jerry's under its Hebrew and Arabic name throughout Israel and the West Bank.

Last May, Unilever said it was planning to spin off its ice cream business — including Ben & Jerry's — by the end of 2025 as part of a larger restructuring. Unilever also owns personal hygiene brands like Dove soap and food brands like Hellmann's mayonnaise.

But the acrimony continued. In November, Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever in federal court in New York, accusing it of silencing Ben & Jerry's statements in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.

In its complaint, Ben & Jerry's said Unilever also refused to let the company release a social media post that identified issues it believed would be challenged during President Donald Trump's second term, including minimum wages, universal health care, abortion and climate change.

Tuesday's filing was an amendment to that lawsuit.

