Belugas to arrive at Mystic Aquarium after legal battle

The whales, which range in age from 7 to 12, were born in captivity and officials said they cannot safely be released into the ocean.

Mystic officials said the five whales left an overcrowded habitat with about 50 other Belugas in Canada to join three other Belugas at the center of important research designed to benefit the species in the wild.

The animals will be trained to voluntarily give blood, saliva, blowhole air and other samples in exchange for rewards.

“Having eight animals certainly helps when trying to draw conclusions with the research,” said Tracy Romano, Mystic's vice president of research and chief scientist. “It's priceless to be able to work with trained animals and be able to get biological samples on a regular basis and all of this will help us interpret what we're seeing in the wild and help with the management and conservation of the species.”