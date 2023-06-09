X

Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
21 minutes ago
The New York Racing Association has announced that live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state, the New York Racing Association announced.

Both Belmont and Saratoga reopened for training Friday morning, and the 11-card race will start at 12:50 p.m. The NYRA said in a statement that it will actively monitor air quality conditions and forecasts to ensure the environment remains safe for racing participants and fans ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

Racing at Belmont Park was canceled on Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had warned that the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.

New York Racing Association vice president of communications Patrick McKenna said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that state officials and the NYRA consulted on how to proceed going forward in “our shared efforts to provide the safest possible environment for training and racing thoroughbred horses.”

McKenna had said his group remained “optimistic that conditions will allow for the resumption of training and racing on Friday in advance of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform3h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny haze with Code Orange air quality alert in effect
2h ago

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Search for ineligible voters ends up verifying most of them in Fulton
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Search for ineligible voters ends up verifying most of them in Fulton
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Candidates to helm state GOP offer different plans to rebuild party
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Putin says Russian tactical nuclear weapons to be deployed to Belarus next month
12m ago
Live updates | Trump Classified Documents Indictment
13m ago
Erdogan's new central bank chief signals hope for Turkey's economic turnaround
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
1h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
5h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top