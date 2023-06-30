Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

National & World News
44 minutes ago
X
Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet1h ago

IMPACT IN GA.: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan
1h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court rules for designer who doesn't want to make websites for gay couples
54m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia pecan growers rebound from tariffs, a pandemic and hurricanes
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Mexico regulators fine oil producer $40 million for burning off vast amounts of...
2m ago
The US is considering providing cluster munitions to Ukraine, says America's top military...
3m ago
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
8m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity
5h ago
End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top