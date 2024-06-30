Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick with only seconds left to help England avoid one of the most shocking defeats in the history of the European Championship.

The midfielder’s acrobatic strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time leveled the round-of-16 game at 1-1 at the Veltins Arena on Sunday. Harry Kane struck again in the first minute of extra time to secure a 2-1 comeback win and a place in the quarterfinals where England will play Switzerland in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

“I think it was 20 seconds until we were out of the European Championship,” Bellingham said. “It’s hard to deny that it was one of the most important moments of my career so far.”