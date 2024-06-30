Nation & World News

Bellingham and Kane send England to quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia

England has advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a 2-1 comeback win after extra time against Slovakia
England's Jude Bellingham, left, celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring his side's first goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Jude Bellingham, left, celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring his side's first goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick with only seconds left to help England avoid one of the most shocking defeats in the history of the European Championship on Sunday.

The midfielder’s acrobatic strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time leveled the round-of-16 game against Slovakia at 1-1. Harry Kane struck again in the first minute of extra time at the Veltins Arena to secure a 2-1 comeback win and a place in the quarterfinals where England will play Switzerland in Duesseldorf on Saturday.

“I think it was 20 seconds until we were out of the European Championship,” Bellingham said. “It’s hard to deny that it was one of the most important moments of my career so far.”

For so long it looked like being one of the most humbling defeats England had ever suffered — bringing back memories of its elimination at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016 — as one of the pre-tournament favorites trailed Ivan Schranz’s 25th-minute goal for 45th-ranked Slovakia.

Boos rang around the stadium in the first half as frustration grew among fans.

England needed to improve in the second half. Phil Foden had a goal ruled out by VAR, Kane headed wide from close range and Declan Rice hit the post in the 81st.

With seconds remaining on the clock, Bellingham’s moment of inspiration came.

Kyle Walker launched a long throw from the right and Marc Guehi leapt to flick the ball on.

It was behind Bellingham in the middle of the box, but in a flash he readjusted his body and executed a perfect overhead kick, sending the ball in to the bottom corner to leave Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka rooted on his line as he watched it nestle into the back of the net.

“I had a funny feeling the game wasn’t dead and I know that sounds ridiculous. We were pushing and probing," England manager Gareth Southgate said. "Ultimately it is the one we have thrown in the box that got us the goal.”

Bellingham's goal was England’s first shot on target in the match.

It didn’t have to wait long for its second as Kane headed home to score his seventh goal in his last seven knockout games at major tournaments. It was also a record-extending 65th for his country.

England - ranked fifth in the world - hasn’t won a major tournament since its only triumph at the World Cup in 1966.

“We haven’t come to get to a quarterfinal, but to get through a night like tonight was fantastic character and we now play a Swiss team that have been very good," Southgate said. "We have a couple of days to recover and get ready for them.”

England's Jude Bellingham, right, scores his side's first goal with an overhead kick during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Harry Kane, second left, scores his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Slovakia players lie on the pitch after a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans with his teammate at the end of the round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Slovakia's Ivan Schranz (26) scores past England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, left, during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Slovakia's Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and John Stones, left, react after Slovakia's Ivan Schranz scored the opening goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Harry Kane, left, and Jude Bellingham stand on the pitch during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Harry Kane, right, jumps for the ball with Slovakia's Milan Skriniar during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

