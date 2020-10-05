Belgium's new princess sees no need to be treated as royalty

King Albert decided in January to no longer fight a claim that he is Boel's father, after he finally agreed to have a DNA test and received the results. Rumors about Albert and Boel’s mother, the aristocratic wife of a well-heeled industrialist, had been around for years. But the news that the king might have had a child with her broke into the open when a biography of Albert’s wife, Queen Paola, was published in 1999.

Princess Delphine said the turning point in her relationship with Albert II came when he denied she was his daughter two decades ago. She said she had “been a little soldier, completely protecting him and my mother since the age of 17 and not saying anything because I loved him and we had a good relationship." When he turned his back on her, “it really felt like having a knife in the back."

Boel bears a striking resemblance to certain members of the royal family, including Albert II. During her adult life she became a sculptor and her works are known for their colorful, quirky, and sometimes provocative style.

She said her art will continue to define her. “I am still going to be Delphine. I am not going to be hanging out in the streets saying, please call me princess," she said, adding that charity work could be an exception.

She doesn't know whether the legal victory will turn into warm family bonds anytime soon.

“If you ask me whether I am expecting anything from the Royal family, as I said, I am not expecting anything. I am just going to carry on with my work," she said. “And however, if suddenly they show a sign of life, I would never (turn) my back to them. That’s for sure.”

Her two children, Josephine and Oscar, will also be allowed to carry royal titles.

Belgium's artist and sculptor Delphine Boel talks to journalists during a press conference in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Artist and sculptor Delphine Boel is on the cusp of officially becoming a Belgian princess after a Brussels court on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 ruled in her favor in a decades-old royal paternity scandal pitting her against former King Albert II.

