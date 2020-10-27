Belgium's ex-King Albert finally receives daughter Delphine

Princess Delphine is an artist known for her quirky, sometimes outrageous, statues that could even have references to her royal father. Albert II, 86, was king until 2013.

The gathering Sunday was soon followed by a reportedly warm meeting with her half-brother, the reigning King Phillipe, at the royal palace.

Rumors about Albert and Princess Delphine’s mother, the aristocratic wife of a wealthy industrialist, had been around for years but Albert long refused to recognize her.

Princess Delphine said going to court was all about getting family recognition and the love of a father who had for too long cold-shouldered her and fought her in court. She said it made her life “most painful."

Sunday's photo of the encounter showed the three in front of a fireplace with cookies, untouched, on the table. All three sat apart and their smiles were restrained, yet it was a watershed moment for Belgium's royal house.

“During our encounter at the Belvedere Castle, each of us, with empathy and in serenity, was able to express their feelings and experiences," the statement said. “A new chapter had opened, rich in emotions, peace of mind, understanding and hope."

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, Belgium's artist and sculptor Delphine Boel smiles during a press conference in Brussels. Belgium’s former King Albert II has been reunited with Delphine Boel, the daughter he fathered out of wedlock over half a century ago, and in a joint statement released by the Royal Palace Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020, they say “After the tumult, the suffering and the hurt, it is time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 17, 2008 file photo, Belgium's Queen Paola and King Albert II pose for photographers at the Royal Palace in Laeken, Belgium. Belgium's royal scandal that has riveted the nation and damaged those involved reached a new milestone when former King Albert II reunited with the daughter he fathered out of wedlock over half a century ago. Capping a momentous few weeks, Albert II, and his wife Queen Paola met the former Delphine Boel, who is now recognized as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine after a bitter two-decade paternity fight. (AP PhotoVirginia Mayo, File) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo