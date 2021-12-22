Belgium to tighten COVID rules to counter rise of omicron

He added that “what we know about it is bad news,” referring to its high transmissibility.
“It is a tough package,” virologist Marc Van Ranst said.
But much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta.
People walk next to a Christmas tree and other decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
People walk next to a Christmas tree and other decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
People enjoy fire pits and a smoking cauldron among Christmas decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
People enjoy fire pits and a smoking cauldron among Christmas decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
