Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Belgium to tighten COVID rules to counter rise of omicron

Two people walk by a Christmas projection on the Steen Castle in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
caption arrowCaption
Two people walk by a Christmas projection on the Steen Castle in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

National & World News
24 minutes ago
Belgium has decided to further tighten restrictions in anticipation of the surging omicron variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium will further tighten coronavirus restrictions because of the surging omicron variant, authorities announced Wednesday.

But the country shied away from a full lockdown like in the neighboring Netherlands.

Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed and indoor activities banned in Belgium. Sports fans won't be allowed into stadiums and indoor venues. Shopping will be curtailed with visitors forced to be spread out and groups entering a shop limited to two adults, possibly accompanied by children.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 11 p.m. but under limits.

The measures will take effect Sunday. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that “there is reason for concern. We are facing omicron."

He added that “what we know about it is bad news,” referring to its high transmissibility.

“It is a tough package,” virologist Marc Van Ranst said.

But much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

caption arrowCaption
People walk next to a Christmas tree and other decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: Virginia Mayo

People walk next to a Christmas tree and other decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
caption arrowCaption
People walk next to a Christmas tree and other decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

caption arrowCaption
People enjoy fire pits and a smoking cauldron among Christmas decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: Virginia Mayo

People enjoy fire pits and a smoking cauldron among Christmas decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
caption arrowCaption
People enjoy fire pits and a smoking cauldron among Christmas decorations in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. Neighbouring Belgium will hold its government meeting on Wednesday to decide if new measures will be taken. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Credit: Virginia Mayo

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor
7m ago
EU takes aim at Poland amid fears for bloc's legal order
11m ago
NYC adds testing; no decision on Times Square New Year's Eve
11m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top