Belgium returns Congo independence hero's tooth to family

Lumumba remains for many in Congo a symbol of what the country could have become after its independence. Instead, it became mired in decades of dictatorship that drained its vast mineral riches.

After pushing for an end to colonial rule, Lumumba became the newly independent Congo’s first prime minister in 1960.

But historians say when he reached out to the Soviet Union for help in putting down a secessionist movement in the mineral-rich Katanga region, he quickly fell out of favor during Cold War times with both Belgium and the United States.

So when dictator Mobutu Sese Seko seized power in a military coup later that year, Western powers did little to intervene as Lumumba was arrested and jailed. Lumumba’s assassination by separatists in January 1961 ultimately cleared the way for Mobutu to rule the country, which he later renamed Zaire, for decades until his death in 1997.

Even though Lumumba’s killers were Congolese, questions have persisted over how complicit Belgium and the United States may have been in his death because of his perceived Communist ties.

A Belgian parliamentary probe later determined that the government was “morally responsible” for Lumumba’s death. A U.S. Senate committee found in 1975 that the CIA had hatched a separate, failed plan to kill the Congolese leader.

Two years ago, the 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence reignited calls to put Lumumba’s soul to rest. Protesters gathered outside the Belgian Embassy in Kinshasa, seeking restitution of his remains along with cultural artifacts taken during colonial rule.

In Belgium, the international protests against racism that followed the death of George Floyd in the United States gave a new momentum to activists fighting to have monuments to King Leopold II removed.

Leopold had plundered Congo during his 1865-1909 reign and forced many of its people into slavery to extract resources for his own profit. In 1908, he handed it over to the Belgian state, which continued to rule over the colony until it became independent in 1960.

Amid the Black Lives Matter actions, protesters took down busts of the former monarch held responsible for the death of millions of Africans, and King Philippe later expressed regret for the violence carried out by the country when it ruled over Congo. None of his predecessors had gone so far as to convey remorse.

Portrait of independence leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo Patrice Lumumba during a press conference in Leopoldville (today Kinshasa), Congo, on June 16, 1960. On Monday, more than sixty one years after his death, the mortal remains of Congo's first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba will be handed over to his children during an official ceremony in Belgium. (AP Photo, File)

Congo's former prime minister Patrice Lumumba, center right, with hands tied behind his back, sits in a truck upon arrival at Leopoldville (now Kinshasa) Airport in Congo, Dec. 2, 1960, following his arrest the previous day. On Monday, more than sixty one years after his death, the mortal remains of Congo's first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba will be handed over to his children during an official ceremony in Belgium. (AP Photo, File)

Juliana Lumumba, the daughter of Patrice Lumumba, speaks with the media as she arrives for a ceremony at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Monday, June 20, 2022. On Monday, more than sixty one years after his death, the mortal remains of Congo's first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba will be handed over to his children during an official ceremony in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

The children of Patrice Lumumba, from left, Francois, Roland and Juliana arrive for a ceremony at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Monday, June 20, 2022. On Monday, more than sixty one years after his death, the mortal remains of Congo's first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba will be handed over to his children during an official ceremony in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

Belgium's King Philippe, second left, greets the children of Congo's former prime minister Patrice Lumumba, from left, Juliana, Francois and Roland at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Monday, June 20, 2022. On Monday, more than sixty one years after his death, the remains of Congo's first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba will be handed over to his children during an official ceremony in Belgium. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Belgium's King Philippe, left, speaks with the children of Congo's former prime minister Patrice Lumumba, from right, Francois and Roland, at the Royal Palace in Brussels, Monday, June 20, 2022. On Monday, more than sixty one years after his death, the remains of Congo's first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba will be handed over to his children during an official ceremony in Belgium. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, left, greets Democratic Republic of the Congo Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde as he arrives for a ceremony at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Monday, June 20, 2022. On Monday, more than sixty one years after his death, the mortal remains of Congo's first democratically elected prime minister Patrice Lumumba will be handed over to his children during an official ceremony in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)