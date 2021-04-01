Belgium police clash with partiers amid virus restrictions

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told The Associated Press that 22 people were arrested and several police officers were injured. She said eight partiers were wounded, including two who were taken to hospital.

Clashes started after police ordered the crowd to disperse toward the end of the afternoon. An AP reporter saw people throwing bottles and other projectiles at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Van de keere said protesters damaged police vehicles and that seven police horses were injured. She said the situation returned to normal in the evening.