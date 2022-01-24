Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Police said the protest drew an estimated 50,000 people, some traveling from France, Germany and other countries to take part. Protesters yelled “Liberty!” as they marched and some had violent confrontations with police. Video showed black-clad protesters attacking a building used by the European Union’s diplomatic service, hurling projectiles at its entrance and smashing windows.
Brussels police said 228 people had been detained Sunday for disturbing public order. In addition, 11 people were arrested on charges of possession of a weapon, rebellion against the law enforcement and damage. Three officers and 12 demonstrators required hospital treatment.
A vaccinator administers a Moderna booster vaccine to a woman at the Antwerp Expo vaccine center in Antwerp, Belgium on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Belgium's health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus. Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 that she and her various regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country's health council. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Two people help a woman overcome by tear gas during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Police set off a water cannon against protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
A man sits on the pavement as police confront protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Protestors wave signs near a burning fire as they demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines.(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
A man plays a guitar as he walks by a line of police during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
A man is detained during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
A police officer walks by a damaged building in the European Union quarter during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Police confront protestors during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
A protestor marches with a cross near EU headquarters during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. Cross reads 'The truth we are being lied to about'. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Protestors wave signs as they demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines.(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
A demonstrator stands amidst teargas during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
A police officer walks in a damaged building in the European Union quarter during a demonstration against COVID-19 measures in Brussels, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Demonstrators gathered in the Belgian capital to protest what they regard as overly extreme measures by the government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including a vaccine pass regulating access to certain places and activities and possible compulsory vaccines. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
