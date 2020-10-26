Belgium faces pivotal week as virus weighs on hospitals

New measures announced by Belgium’s federal government were implemented Monday, but the tightening of restrictions until Nov. 19, mainly in the cultural and sports sectors, were considered inadequate by two of Belgium’s three regions.

The French-speaking region of Wallonia and the Brussels capital region extended a night-time curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In Brussels, masks must be worn outdoors at all times, while cinemas, theaters and sports centers were ordered to close. People must work from home when possible.

Fears about a return to a full lockdown are rife.

“Things are evolving every day. It’s not impossible that in a few days I assemble the Walloon government to take extra measures. I don’t know for sure yet, but I can’t rule it out,” Wallonia Minister-President Elio Di Rupo told state broadcaster RTBF.

“We’re trying to find a balance,” Di Rupo said. “’We don’t want to shut down society altogether.”

Next week’s school vacation has been extended, with high school students in Wallonia and Brussels working from home as of this Wednesday. Students in Flanders will have two extra days off after what normally would have been the end of the vacation period.

Van Laethem urged people take some time out with their children, walk in the forest, go shopping now and then -- but only alone as rules in some parts of the country require — start on some DYI projects at home or listen to their favorite music.

“You don’t have to live like monks,” he said, but “it’s now or never to discover your personal pause button.”

