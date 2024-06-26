Belgium advances to last 16 at Euro 2024 after 0-0 draw, Ukraine eliminated

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Belgium got the best out of a 0-0 draw at the European Championship on Wednesday, advancing to the last 16 while Ukraine became the first team with four points in a group to be eliminated.

The downside for the Belgians is they will next face France and Kylian Mbappe at Euro 2024 on Monday in Duesseldorf.

All four teams in Group E finished with four points. Romania ended up first, followed by Belgium and Slovakia. Ukraine was last on goal difference.