Belgian strikes cut public services, snarl traffic

National & World News
6 hours ago
A nationwide strike by Belgium’s public sector is slowing rush-hour traffic and affecting everything from garbage collection to childcare

BRUSSELS (AP) — A nationwide strike by Belgium's public sector is slowing rush-hour traffic and affecting everything from garbage collection to childcare.

Trade unions are protesting investment and employment cuts and demand that pension reforms be cut back.

“Not a single department escaped the cuts imposed by several governments. That's why we sound the alarm bell. Because everyone should have a strong public sector,” the ACOD union said.

Train service was paralyzed in large parts of the nations and buses and subways were running on a limited timetable in and around Brussels.

