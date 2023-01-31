X
Dark Mode Toggle

Belgian prosecutors see no 'terror motive' in knife attack

National & World News
21 minutes ago
Belgian prosecutors say three people wounded by a knife-wielding man at a major underground railway station in the capital Brussels have been discharged from the hospital and the attack isn't considered to be terrorism

BRUSSELS (AP) — Three people wounded by a knife-wielding man at a major underground railway station in Brussels have been discharged from the hospital and the attack isn't considered to be terrorism, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Social media posts on Monday evening showed video of police with their guns pointed at a man at the Schuman station, while images pictured another man wrapped in a foil blanket as he was attended to by paramedics. One victim's wounds were said to be “life-threatening.”

The station is directly under the headquarters of the European Union's two main institutions.

“The suspect’s motive is not yet known, but at this stage nothing indicates that it was an extremist/terrorist motive,” the Brussels prosecutor’s office said in a statement. It said the 30-year-old man, who wasn't identified, wasn't previously known to police.

He was due to face a judge later Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, the statement said. Prosecutors have also requested a psychological evaluation of the suspect.

Fears of attacks in Belgium remain high in the public mind seven years after twin suicide bombings at an underground metro station near the site of Monday’s stabbings, and at the main Brussels airport killed 32 people and wounded hundreds.

Credit: Zoran Popovici

Credit: Zoran Popovici

Credit: Jack Parrock

Credit: Jack Parrock

Credit: Sylvain Plazy

Credit: Sylvain Plazy

Credit: Sylvain Plazy

Credit: Sylvain Plazy

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself
19h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
14h ago

Credit: Contributed by Amy Sinclair

Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years
14h ago

Credit: Contributed by Amy Sinclair

Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years
14h ago

Credit: Cairo police

South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Dejong

Azerbaijan to UN court: Armenia must stop sowing land mines
8m ago
Talk of fighter jets for Kyiv puts strains on Western unity
11m ago
Brother vs brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown
14m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
14h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top