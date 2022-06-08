Belgian king starts Congo visit, gives award to WWII veteran

Belgium's current king has gone further than any of his predecessors in expressing his “deepest regrets” for the “acts of violence and cruelty” inflicted under Belgian rule, which ended in 1960.

Amid anti-colonial sentiment in Congo, statues of Belgian King Leopold II have been removed in recent years.

Leopold, who ruled Belgium from 1865 to 1909, plundered Congo as his personal fiefdom, according to historians, forcing many of its people into slavery to extract resources for his own profit.

The early years after he laid claim to the African country are especially infamous for killings, forced labor and other forms of brutality that some experts estimate left as many as 10 million Congolese dead.

After Leopold’s claimed ownership of Congo ended in 1908, he handed it over to the Belgian state, which continued to rule the colony until the African nation became independent in 1960.