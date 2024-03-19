Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down as creative director at the end of June

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten said Tuesday he will step down as creative director of his namesake brand at the end of June.

Van Noten, 65, who over nearly four decades became a master of blending the old with the new, with a luscious use of colors, said in a statement that the 2025 men’s Spring-Summer collection will be the last in his current role. He added that the women’s collection will be designed by his studio.

Van Noten’s successor will be announced at a later stage, he said. The brand said although he will relinquish his role as creative director, Van Noten will still be involved in the fashion house.