Belgian bishop declines cardinal honor over abuse record

Ghent Bishop Luc Van Looy had asked Francis for permission to decline the honor in order “to not harm victims again,” and Francis accepted the request, the bishops said in a statement.

Francis had named Van Looy as one of 21 prelates to become a new “prince of the church” during a consistory Aug. 27. At 80, Van Looy is too old to participate in a future conclave to decide on the next pope, but he was one of five men named as cardinals in recognition of their lifetime of service to the church.