Belarusian Sabalenka advances to 4th round in Australia

The Belarusian did that in Rod Laver Arena by overpowering Li from the start, winning her first two service games at love and then breaking at love. Sabalenka held every serve and pounded 15 forehand winners.

Sabalenka, 22, has won 23 of her past 26 matches. She could next face Williams, who was scheduled to continue her quest for a 24th major title by facing Anastasia Potapova in the third round.

“I'll prepare myself as good as I can,” Sabalenka said.

Later matches on the men’s side included eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic against American Taylor Fritz.

In other morning third-round play, No. 19-seeded Marketa Vondrousova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus makes a backhand return to United States' Ann Li during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

