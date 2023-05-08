Belarusian jailed for satirical drawing dies behind bars

During his trial, Klimovicz told reporters that the real reason for his prosecution was his “very firm” support of Ukraine and opposition to Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, as well as to Lukashenko’s policies.

Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, tweeted that she “deplored” Klimovicz's death. "My thoughts are with his family and friends,” she added.

Belarus was rocked by mass protests in 2020 following a presidential election that gave Lukashenko — in power since 1994 — a new term in office, but that was widely regarded by the opposition and Western countries as fraudulent. Authorities responded with a massive crackdown that saw over 35,000 people arrested, thousands beaten by police and dozens of NGOs and independent media being shut down.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Monday demanded an independent medical examination of Klimovicz’s body, and said that “hundreds of political prisoners with serious health problems” risked suffering a similar fate in Belarus.

“Relatives and lawyers should be immediately allowed to visit prisoners, the possibility to pass on medicines to prisons should be reinstated,” Tsikhanouskaya said in a Telegram post, alleging that there was “no treatment” available in Belarusian jails.

“Not one more person should die,” she added.

According to Viasna, 1,498 political prisoners remain behind bars in Belarus, including the Nobel Peace Prize-winning pro-democracy activist Ales Bialiatski.